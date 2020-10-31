two-miami-cop-friends-obsessed-with-the-film-‘bad-boys’-are-arrested-on-drugs-charges

Two Miami cop friends obsessed with the film ‘Bad Boys’ have been arrested on drugs charges after allegedly agreeing to act as muscle for a cocaine-trafficking operation set up by undercover agents.

Miami-Dade police officers Roderick Flowers, 30, and Keith Edwards, both members of the Priority Response Team, are accused of acting as security for the transportation of what they believed was a large stash of cocaine from a motel in Homestead to a drop-off in Aventura.

The two cops, who flaunted their ‘bad boy’ image on social media wearing gold jewelry and smoking cigars, allegedly boasted their SWAT training would help them carry out the mission while Flowers allegedly accepted a $5,000 advance as payment.

The entire operation turned out to be a sting set up by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) with the help of an undercover source posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel and involving a hefty supply of fake cocaine.

The source set up international money-laundering deals with a suspected money launderer who then got the two cops involved, boasting Flowers was on his payroll.

Flowers and Edwards appeared to model themselves on the fictional Miami narcotics detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the 1995 comedy.

Social media pictures show the two dressed as the two characters for Halloween 2019 alongside the caption ‘We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys 4 Life’ on Flowers’ Instagram – where he also adopted the name ‘Detective Mike Lowrey’.

Three other men were also arrested and charged over the fake drug bust. They are Manuel Carlos Hernandez and two accomplices Trevanti McLeod and Durojaiye Obafemi Monsuru Lawal.

Two Miami cop friends obsessed with the film ‘Bad Boys’ have been arrested on drugs charges after allegedly agreeing to act as muscle for a cocaine-trafficking operation set up by undercover agents. Social media pictures show the two dressed as the two characters above

Miami-Dade police officers Roderick Flowers, 30, and Keith Edwards, (left dressed as ‘Bad Boys’ for Halloween 2019 and Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the 1995 comedy right) are accused of acting as security for the transportation of what they believed was a large stash of cocaine from a motel in Homestead to a drop-off in Aventura

Flowers and Edwards appeared to model themselves on the fictional Miami narcotics detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the 1995 comedy (above)

The DEA swooped in on the alleged crooked cops this week marking the culmination of a six-month undercover drug-trafficking operation.

It began when a confidential source posing as a Mexican cartel member made contact with Hernandez several months back, reported the Miami Herald.

Hernandez, who ran Hernandez Investments in Davie, boasted to the source of laundering money for multiple clients, according to the criminal complaint.

He also told the source about his ‘fat bank account’ and that he planned to open businesses including a barbershop and a car wash as a front to wash the money, the complaint says.

The source then planned several money laundering deals involving drug money with Hernandez, Lawal and McLeod over the summer in meetings that were secretly recorded, the DEA says.

Hernandez also revealed to the source he had connections in the police providing information, the complaint reveals.

In July, Hernandez told them about one potential money laundering client – a Russian strip club owner – who he later said he learnt was an informant after making ‘some calls to law enforcement connections’ to vet them, it says.

In August, the source then asked Hernandez if his police sources could check a license plate for him through police databases.

Authorities said they later learned it was Flowers who carried this out.

Hernandez later boasted that Flowers and an unnamed cop cousin ‘were on his payroll’ and acted as ‘security for money laundering activities,’ according to the complaint.

Flower above. The entire operation turned out to be a sting set up by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) with the help of an undercover source posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel and involving a hefty supply of fake cocaine

Flowers with his father and sister who are both cops. Flowers was arrested this week after the DEA source set up international money-laundering deals with a suspected money launderer who then got the two cops involved, boasting Flowers was on his payroll

On September 9, a meeting was then arranged at Hernandez’s office with Hernandez, the source and Flowers all in attendance, authorities say.

When the source asked Flowers in the meeting if he was a cop, the 30-year-old allegedly said: ‘Yeah, I don’t look like one right?’

After this meeting the source offered Flowers a job protecting a shipment of cocaine being sent from a Homestead motel to a location in Aventura, the complaint states.

Flowers allegedly accepted the proposal and boasted he and his mate Edwards both had SWAT training making them more than qualified to carry it out.

‘Flowers demonstrated with his hands that he was trained to shoot in the stomach and chest area,’ the complaint says.

‘He explained that, if it were a head shot, it’s from the ears up near the forehead.’

On September 16, Flowers (pictured) and Edwards allegedly acted as security detail accompanying the stash of drugs in separate cars on its journey to make the drop in Aventura

Flowers and Edwards (pictured) were arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine

Flowers allegedly accepted a $5,000 upfront payment for the job.

The source then met Edwards before the mission who also boasted of his security training and called himself a ‘cop’s cop,’ according to the DEA.

On September 16, Flowers and Edwards allegedly acted as security detail accompanying the stash of drugs in separate cars on its journey to make the drop in Aventura.

‘Welcome to the Sinaloa cartel,’ the source told the cops, reported the Herald.

Flowers and Edwards were arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine.

They are scheduled to appear in federal court Friday.

Hernandez is charged with conspiracy and money laundering alongside McLeod and Lawal.

Authorities say Lawal claimed he was ‘involved in money laundering and had political ties in Nigeria’.

Edwards is a former soldier and father of three while Flowers comes from a long line of cops with his father the police chief in Bal Harbor and his sister a cop in Georgia, reported the Herald.