two-nscdc-personnel-returning-from-burial-ceremony-die-in-ondo-auto-crash

By Dayo Johnson

Two personnel of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have died in an auto crash along the Ondo-Ore highway in Ondo State.

Reports had it that they were returning from the burial ceremony of a mother of one of their colleagues in Okitipupa area of the state when the ugly incident occurred.

The vehicle in which they were travelling according to sources veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the state command of the NSCDC, Olufemi Omole said the incident was a moment of sober reflection for the command.

Vanguard learnt that the injured person in the crash was taken to the Ondo State Trauma Centre, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State General Hospital.

In another development, Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped three travellers in Ikakumo area of the state, is a border town with Edo state.

Confirming the kidnap, the Ikare police area commander, Razak Rauf said that police detectives have commenced investigation on the case.

The state police image maker Tee Leo lkoro said he was yet to be briefed when contacted for comment last night.

