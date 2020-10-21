two-officers-killed,-many-injured-as-hoodlums-overrun-police-stations-in-lagos

The police in Lagos has said that two police officers were killed and many injured while more than 10 police stations were set ablaze across Lagos by hoodlums between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Wednesday.

Mr Adejobi said the hoodlums, who also looted banks and malls, have launched series of attacks in different parts of the state.

“The hoodlums, who have been causing mayhem in Lagos State, under the guise of the ongoing Endsars protest, have killed two policemen at Orile Police Station, wounded many at various stations and set ablaze ten (10) police formations across the state.

“The violent and criminally-minded hoodlums descended on police stations/facilities and gruesomely murdered two policemen on Tuesday 20th October, 2020 and Wednesday 21st October, 2020, while others were critically injured. They looted the affected stations and carted away some valuables,” the police spokesperson said.

Some of the burnt police stations include those at Idimu, Igando, Layeni, Denton, Ilenbe Hausa, Ajah, Amukoko, Ilasa, Cele Outpost under Ijesha, the disbanded SARS office under Ajegunle, Ebute-Ero, Mushin (Olosan), Ojo, and Ajegunle.

Police vehicles were also destroyed and set ablaze during the attacks.

The police further said the hoodlums attacked three banks and carted away unspecified amount of money while some parts of the banks were set on fire before they were dislodged.

Some of the suspects were arrested with the loots from the banks, including arms and ammunition, Mr Adejobi said.

“Today, Wednesday 21st October, 2020, the hoodlums again launched series of attack on many facilities within Lagos State such as the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Shoprite Ajah, Nigerian Port Authority head office Marina, the Governor’s mother’s house at Akerele, VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps offices at Ojodu, Lagos State, Magistrate Courts, Igbosere, TVC station, the Nation Newspapers office, and many other shops/malls were looted,” the police said.

Mr Adejobi added that the persistent attacks and mayhem caused by the hoodlums in the state have caused the death of many, while several people were injured.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that in as much as we respect people’s opinions and rights, it will not allow the present situation degenerate to anarchy and general insecurity where hoodlums will have free days to kill, destroy and loot people’s property with impunity. The command will repel any group of individuals that might want to continue with these heinous and barbaric acts across the state,” the police said.