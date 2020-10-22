two-persons-abducted-in-a’ibom-in-two-months

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom has said that two persons were abducted in the oil city of Eket between September and October this year.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Odiko Macdon disclosed that one of the victims(name withheld) was kidnapped by hoodlums close to his residence at Iko Ekwa in Eket on Sept 29th.

The second victim, MacDon said, was seized while paying ransom for his brother on Wednesday, Oct 14th.

“The Police Command is aware of the incident and the command will leave no stone unturned to ensure the rescue of the victim.

“It is totally unacceptable, the perpetrators would not go unpunished and steps are being taken to ensure that such actions will not reoccur in the state,” Macdon said.

He said that the police were working tirelessly to rescue the victim in the state.

A family source who refused to mention his name said three unknown gunmen with AK-47 rifles kidnapped two persons at Iko Ekwa in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

He said the unknown gunmen came in a black-coloured Mercedez Benz 190 car without a registration number and forced one of the victims into the vehicle.

According to the family source, they shot sporadically while fleeing the crime scene.

He explained that he was a staff of Bonny Rivers Terminal in Rivers State.

He, however, said that one of the victims was released on Oct 14th after the sum of N5 million was paid as ransom but the person who went to pay the ransom was also abduction.