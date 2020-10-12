Two persons shot, three houses burnt in Delta community protest

Evwreni Community in Ughelli North Council Area of Delta State was engulfed in crisis at the weekend following the alleged shooting of a former President-General of the town, Victor Ohare, and an unidentified military officer.

The crisis also led to the burning of houses and cars belonging to prominent Evwreni people.

The Guardian learned yesterday that some members of a disbanded vigilance group attacked people on the streets of the community as the news broke that their Chairman, Tuesday Okuah, had died in mysterious circumstances in police custody in Abuja.

It was learned that there had been disagreement over the leadership of the community vigilante outfit, which had allegedly claimed three lives.

A source in the community said, “As soon as news filtered into the town that Okuah committed suicide in detention, his boys went on a rampage, shooting sporadically and in the process shot Victor Ohare, who is currently in critical condition.

“They set ablaze Prince Matthew Uba’s house, burnt the Odion-Esiri of Evwreni’s house and his car, while Wilfred Otuedor’s car and Nathan Oruemu’s shop were destroyed.

“They also attempted to burn former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Director of Projects Chief Samuel Adjogbe’s house, but were repelled by the mobile policemen in the compound who exchanged gunshots with them,” the source said.

It was also learned that one of the soldiers who were deployed to restore peace in the community was shot and has been rushed to the hospital.

“As we speak, people are fleeing the community as the boys continue shooting sporadically. If nothing is done urgently, more lives will be lost.”

When a crisis of this nature happened some months ago, the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) team invited Tuesday Okuah, the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Oghenekwevwe Kumane, and six others to Asaba, while investigating the murder of one Sylvester Adjogbe, a relative of the former NDDC Director of Projects.

While in police custody, Kumane and one Mariere were released on bail, but the late Okuah and three others were taken to Abuja, where Okuah had died.

When contacted to comment on the development, Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Inuwa, said he was not aware of the incident, but Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, promised to get details about the incident. He, however, failed to respond as at press time.