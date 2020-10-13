Two police died, 8 others injured in Ondo autocrash

Two police officers on Tuesday died in a fatal autocrash, in Akure South Council, while eight others were seriously injured in the accident.

According to a Federal Road Safety Corp coded report, the accident happened at 11:20am yesterday morning along KM 2 Oba Ile Road, close to Joe Jane Hotel, Oba-Ile, in Akure North LGA of the state.

It was a lone accident of a police patrol van, blue Nissan with vehicle registration number: NPF 9557 C, with 12 people in the vehicle.

The report attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation, tyre burst and loss of control.

An eyewitness confirmed that the accident occurred as a result of speeding at a sharp bend of the road. He added that the victims had been taken to Police Clinic Akure by police officers and sympathizers who also joined FRSC team to cleared obstruction.

While the police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who also confirmed the incident, said he was yet to ascertain the number of the victims.

“I will have to go to the hospital where they (victims) were taken to, to ascertain the number of the casualties,” Ikoro said.

