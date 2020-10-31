two-police-officers-ambushed-and-shot-in-their-squad-car-while-in-the-french-quarter 

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:24 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 05:14 EDT, 31 October 2020

Two New Orleans police officers were ambushed and shot at by a shooter in a pedicab on Friday.

One of the officers, a four-year veteran of the force, was shot in the face, under his left eye, during the incident. He is in serious, but stable condition, with the bullet is lodged in his skull, police said.

A second officer, a 16-year veteran, received minor arm wounds caused by flying glass shards.

The incident occured in the French Quarter at about 4.30pm Friday, when a man, who was riding in the back of the pedicab, shot at their cruiser which was doing its routine patrol, NOLA.com reported.

A New Orleans police officer was shot in the face by a man riding in the backseat of a pedicab. Officer are seen at the scene of the incident Friday

Authorities were able to arrest the shooting suspect within minutes of the incident occuring

Police said a retired Army veteran helped apply First Aid to the officer who was shot before both of the wounded officers were taken to the hospital by fellow officers who arrived at the scene shortly afterward.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, but was taken into custody in a nearby street minutes after the incident after witnesses helped point him out and identified him, police said.

A gun was also found near where he was taken into custody, WDSU reported.

Witnesses said that the officer who was shot was able to exit the car by himself and that the pedicab driver had crashed into the sidewalk. Officers are seen at the site of the shooting

The shooting took place at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip streets (pictured)

Police said the shooter, who had a gun holster on him, appeared to be having some kind of a medical episode at the time he was arrested and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities stressed that no shots were fired at the alleged shooter and that no physical force was used against him while taking him into custody.

Witnesses told NOLA.com that they saw the alleged shooter stand up in the pedicab and fire at least five bullets at the driver’s side door of the police cruiser.

The officer who was shot in the face was seen getting out of the car and crying out in pain, while his partner was heard calling ‘officer down.’

‘I could clearly hear him say, “Oh my God, somebody just took my life!”‘ witness Gabriel Shaffer told the newspaper. ‘It was pretty awful.’

Witness Doulas Mackar also told the newspaper that he saw the pedicab driver crash into the sidewalk and run for cover following the shooting.

Local resident Clayton Joyner told Fox 8 that he ‘heard like 10 to 15 pops’ and that he ‘thought it was probably someone setting off firecrackers for Halloween.’

Another witness showed the news station video footage he’d taken after the incident, showing radiator fluid leaking out of the bullet-riddled police cruiser and its shattered windows.

NOLA.com reported a witness saying that she heard the suspected shooter screaming and saw him flailing and trying to bite the first responders who were putting him into the ambulance after he was arrested.

Police did not reveal the suspect’s identity, whether he would be taken to jail after being discharged from the hospital or what charges he might be facing.