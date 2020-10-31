two-police-officers-ambushed-and-shot-in-their-squad-car-while-in-the-french-quarter 

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:24 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 21:53 EDT, 30 October 2020

A New Orleans police officer was shot in the face after being ambushed by a man in a pedicab.

The officer, who has not been named, was shot while he was in his patrol cruiser in the French Quarter at about 4.30pm Friday, as people were just beginning their Halloween celebrations.

Police said that the officer and his partner were in their cruiser near St. Philip and Royal street when a man, who was riding in the back of the pedicab, shot at their cruiser, NOLA.com reported.

One of the officers was shot in the face, under his left eye, during the incident.

He is in serious, but stable condition, with the bullet is lodged in his skull, police said.

A second officer was wounded in the arm by flying glass shards.

They were taken to the hospital by fellow officers who arrived at the scene.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, but was taken into custody in a nearby street minutes after the incident, police said.

Police said the shooter, who had a gun holster on him, appeared to be having some kind of a medical episode at the time he was arrested and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities stressed that no shots were fired at the alleged shooter and that no physical force was used against him while taking him into custody.