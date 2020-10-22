two-police-officers-killed-in-clash-with-ibadan-motorcyclists

Two police officers were killed on Thursday when the police clashed with commercial motorcyclists at the popular Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES

This newspaper gathered that the incident happened on Thursday morning, after a police officer ‘hit’ a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist and his other colleagues mobilised to attack the police officers.

Police officers at Iwo road joined the clash, shooting to disperse the angry protesters and this led to the blockage of the road.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that police also fired tear gas canisters to disperse the mob.

Four witnesses confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Thursday afternoon. PREMIUM TIMES also obtained pictures of the burnt remains of the police officers.

Two police stations were also burnt in the area.

To avoid the spread of the violence, the Oyo State Government deployed the Operation Burst team to the area.

The team consists of soldiers, police officers and officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Governor Seyi Makinde has also visited the scene.

While the state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages, two Oyo government officials who asked not to be named confirmed the incident.

“It was brutal but the governor had visited the scene and doused the tension,” one of the government officials said asking not to be named for fear of victimisation.

Governor Makinde recently barred Oyo officials from speaking to journalists without his permission.