Two poll blows to Donald Trump as he returns to the White House

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:24 EDT, 6 October 2020 | Updated: 17:38 EDT, 6 October 2020

Two polls released Tuesday show Donald Trump trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden both nationally and in six must-win battleground states as the president returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday night.

Among likely voters, 57 per cent said they back Biden, according to a CNN poll taken October 1-4 – and in that time span the president tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The poll showed 41 per cent of likely voters plan to cast their ballot for Trump, creating a margin of 16 per cent between the two candidates just four weeks, or 28 days, before Election Day.

While Biden holds a national lead, the race for the White House will ultimately come down to a handful of swing states.

A separate poll from CNBC/Change research taken Friday through Sunday reveals Biden’s stable hold in six battleground swing states essential in driving the outcome of the Electoral College and defeating President Trump in November.

A new poll from CNN Tuesday shows Biden with a whopping 16 per cent lead on Donald Trump

A second poll shows Trump trailing Biden, who participated in a town hall Monday (pictured left), by a 5 per cent average in six swing states as the president returned to the White House (pictured right) to complete coronavirus treatment there after three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center

The poll, which, like the CNN survey, was taken after the first presidential debate and in the midst of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and treatment, shows the president trailing his Democratic rival by a margin of 50 per cent to 45 per cent.

The 5 per cent lead is averaged among 2,688 likely voters surveyed from Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden’s largest lead among those six states is in Michigan, where he has an 8 per cent advantage over Trump’s 43 per cent support in the swing state. In 2016, Michigan swung red by only .3 per cent with Trump earning 47.3 per cent of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 47 per cent.

The state Biden has the least advantage over Trump among the six battleground states is in North Carolina, where the candidates are at 49 per cent to 47 per cent – which still falls outside the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 1.89 percentage points.

North Carolina was the first state to open early mail-in voting last month as voters began sending in their ballots there – and in many other states – even before the first presidential debate commenced.

Biden also holds a considerable 7 per cent lead in Wisconsin, which Trump won by only .7 per cent in 2016.

If all six states went blue in November, Trump would lose a whopping 101 Electoral College votes.

The polls were conducted after the first presidential debate last week where neither candidate was deemed to come out on top after 90 minutes of cross-talk and personal attacks

Florida, where Trump changed his residency to last year, has the most votes with 29.

In the last election, the peninsula state went red with 47.4 per cent voting for Clinton and 48.6 per cent casting their ballot for Trump – a margin of 1.2 per cent.

Both the national and battleground state polls came after the first debate where a general consensus revealed neither Trump nor Biden came out looking good after a chaotic night of cross-talking and personal attacks.

The CNN poll shows Biden’s favorability ratings have improved since the debate and Trump’s diagnosis. Fifty-two per cent of Americans have a positive impression of the former vice president and 39 per cent who have a positive view of Trump.