Two suspects are arrested in killing of Baltimore bus driver

Published: 12:00 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 17:20 EDT, 9 October 2020

Police in Baltimore this morning announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the killing of a bus driver, who was shot dead during an argument with a passenger on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said 24-year-old Cameron Kane Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Nicole Greene were apprehended last night at Perkins Homes, just six blocks away from the site of where Maryland Transit Authority bus driver Marcus Parks was killed.

Investigators did not reveal what charges Silcott and Green were facing.

Cameron Silcott, 24 (left), and Nichelle Greene, 27 (right), have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of veteran Baltimore bus driver Marcus Parks

Parks, 51, who had worked as a Maryland Transit Authority driver for 20 years, was fatally shot after an argument with a passenger on Thursday

The pair were arrested without incident following a three-hour standoff with police, during which neighbors were asked to shelter in place, reported CBS Baltimore.

The shooting happened on East Fayette Street at around 10.30am as the bus Parks was driving stood empty after letting out all the passengers.

According to a statement from police, the male suspect tried to board the bus, but Parks told him that no passengers were allowed in the vehicle.

An argument ensued, during which the suspect grabbed the driver’s bag and took off, according to police.

Parks got off the bus and gave chase, at which point the suspect shot him.

Witness Teddy Knight recounted to Baltimore Sun seeing the victim fall over a fence and get executed by his attacker.

The shooting happened on East Fayette Street in Baltimore at around 10.30am on Thursday

Police say a suspect stole Parks’ bag after the driver refused to let him board the bus

‘He was laying there and the guy came back and shot him again,’ Knight said, adding that the gunman fired multiple shots at the wounded driver as he stood over him.

A police officer who was in the area heard the gunfire and tried to apprehend the shooter, but he could not catch him.

Parks was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During a press briefing on Friday, Commissioner Harrison credited ‘good old-fashioned detective work’ and tips from the community with apprehending the suspects.

Both Silcott and Greene were charged with murder and gun-related counts.

Parks had worked as a bus driver for 20 years. He is survived by his three sons.

‘MDOT truly is a family. I am deeply saddened and troubled that one of our own was killed on the job this morning,” Transportation Secretary Greg Slater stated. ‘My sympathy goes out to the Parks family. Mr. Parks and all of our bus operators are critical to providing essential travel throughout this pandemic and every day. They deserve to be able to serve the community safely.’

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the arrests early Friday, saying there were made possible thanks to police work and community tips

Parks grew up in East Baltimore and played basketball there as a teen (left). He is survived by his three sons

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young described Parks as a personal friend whom he first met playing basketball.

‘He wasn’t a troublemaker. He tried to make sure that he resolve conflicts with anybody that had conflicts and he was just a great guy,’ Young said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addressed Parks’ killing on Twitter and offered his support to the police investigation.

‘We are horrified by the senseless killing of an @MTAMaryland bus operator this morning—one of our frontline essential workers who was just doing his job,’ he wrote.