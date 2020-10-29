two-suspects-arrested-for-raping-11-year-old-to-death

Adebisi Onanuga

TWO of the four persons who allegedly raped Favour Okechukwu, 11, to death in Ejigbo area of Lagos State last month have been arrested by police.

The arrest of the two suspects, Quadri Azeez, 22, and Sunday Odunayo, 23, was facilitated by the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Ejigbo, Olabisi Okuwobi, before her transfer to another division.

President, International Child Initiative and Women Development Foundation (ICI-WODEF), Mrs Helen Ibeji told The Nation on Wednesday that the police tracked Azeez to Ogun State where he was arrested during an armed robbery operation.

Mrs Ibeji said Azeez was caught by the local vigilante, who identified him and quickly contacted CSP Okuwobi.

The late Favour was sent by her mother to buy sausage roll from a nearby market on her return from school when she was attacked.

She was reportedly gang-raped to death by four men.

Azeez has been handed over to the police at Ejigbo Division.

His interrogation led to Odunayo’s arrest in his hideout. The remaining two other suspects were still at large before the Okuwobi was transferred.

Both Azeez and Odunayo have been transferred to the SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for further interrogation.