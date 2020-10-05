Two Temple University students injured after falling off roof while trying to take selfies

By Megan Sheets For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:34 EDT, 5 October 2020 | Updated: 16:57 EDT, 5 October 2020

Two students at Temple University have been hospitalized after they plummeted 40 feet off a roof while taking selfies at a party.

Police said the accident took place at around 2am on Saturday at an off-campus apartment in North Philadelphia where Temple students were drinking on the roof of the four-story building despite the school’s ban on social gatherings.

Two 19-year-old women, who have not been named publicly, were said to be posing for a selfie when they managed to slip through or over a railing and plummeted to an alleyway below.

One of the women suffered leg and ankle injuries and the other is in critical but stable condition with injuries to multiple parts of her body, WPVI reported. Both women are expected to survive.

Two Temple University students were hospitalized after they plummeted 40 feet off a roof while taking selfies at a party off-campus on Saturday night. Pictured: First responders load one of the women into an ambulance

A group of distraught students are seen huddled together in the moments after the accident unfolded at an apartment building in North Philadelphia at around 2am Saturday

Temple student Allison Byrne told the outlet that she witnessed the moment the women fell but was too overcome with emotion to explain in more detail.

‘I feel bad for my friend who was there and did see it and had a really rough night trying to deal with that emotionally,’ Byrne said.

The building’s management company said it’s rooftop deck is in compliance with safety regulations as it has a parapet wall and railings.

However, students who have been up there before say they are not surprised that an accident like this could happen.

‘There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip,’ Arnav Johri told WPVI.

Students who have been up on the roof before say they are not surprised that an accident like this could happen. Pictured: The building on the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street

Temple Police are investigating the incident with help from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Neighbors said they hope the tragic accident serves as a wake-up call for students who have continued partying despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

‘We just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof,’ neighbor Ada Banks told WPVI. ‘It happens all the time.’

A similar accident took place just a few blocks from Saturday’s in 2013 when 19-year-old Temple freshman Ali Fausnaught tripped and fell three stories to her death during a rooftop party.

University officials banned social gatherings of all sizes in August due to an uptick in coronavirus cases among students.

It is unclear whether the university with punish the students who attended Saturday night’s rooftop party.