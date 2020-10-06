Two window washers stuck on broken scaffold on 30th floor of New York City building

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:46 EDT, 5 October 2020 | Updated: 13:40 EDT, 5 October 2020

Two window washers have been rescued after they got stranded on a broken scaffold on the 30th floor of a high-rise building in lower Manhattan Monday morning.

Around 9.10am authorities were called to help two window washers who got stuck when their scaffold apparently broke while working on a 34-story commercial building at 250 Vesey Street, which is part of the Brookfield Place complex in the Financial District.

The FDNY said around 9.45am that units were on the scene helping the workers.

Two window washers have been reportedly rescued after they got stranded on scaffolding on the 30th floor of a high-rise building in lower Manhattan Monday morning. Firefighters pictured near an opened window over the scaffold

Trapped: Around 9.10am authorities were called to help two window washers who got stuck while working on a 34-story commercial building at 250 Vesey Street, which is part of the Brookfield Place complex in the Financial District. The scaffolding they were on pictured sideways

One video shared on the Citizen App shows at least one of those window washers sitting in the sideways scaffolding

Firefighters pictured on the scene as the window washers wait on the broken scaffold

Locals shared video of the incident on the Citizen app showing firefighters at the scene and a motorized scaffold dangling sideways against the building.

One clip from on top of the building, show a person sitting inside the dangling scaffold.

Another clip shows a horde of firefighters on top of the building looking down towards the scaffolding suspended in midair.

Firefighters rescued the two workers by securing them with a rope and cutting open a window near the scaffold to bring them into the building.

‘The first two companies did a phenomenal job getting rope on them to secure them. We checked the scaffold to make sure that it wouldn’t move any further, and then Rescue 1 proceeded to secure the windows by taping them. We have glass-cutting equipment where we can remove the panels of glass, and we were able to pull those two scaffold workers in right where they were,’ FDNY Lieutenant John Tobin of Rescue 1 said.

FDNY tells DailyMail.com says no injuries have been reported

A view of the collapsed scaffold from a building across the street above

Firefighters gathered on top of the building looking down towards the broken scaffold

‘This was a pretty straightforward operation. All the companies worked excellent together, this was a coordinated effort. This is something we train for all the time,’ he added.

Both window washers were safely removed from the scaffolding and safely inside the building by 10am.

FDNY says no one was injured in the incident.

‘Both were examined by EMS and both refused further medical attention,’ FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Ajello said.

Firefighters at 250 Vesey Steet look over the broken scaffold Monday morning