World News

U.K.’s MI5 Steps Up Effort to Protect Covid-19 Vaccine Research

By
0
Views: Visits 0

LONDON—The new head of MI5, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence service, said the agency had shared knowledge about the dispersal of toxic chemicals in droplets to aid scientists studying the coronavirus as he outlined efforts to protect the integrity of research into a Covid-19 vaccine.

In his first public appearance since his appointment in April, Ken McCallum told reporters in an online press conference on Wednesday that the agency was alive to the possibility that adversaries would seek to steal intellectual property related…

EndSARS Protest: Eholor charges youths to sustain momentum

Previous article

[VIDEO] Man in tears after thugs destroyed his car during Abuja #EndSARS protest

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News