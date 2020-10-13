U.S. Agents Returned Migrants to Honduras in Unauthorized Operation, Senate Report Says

U.S. border agents working in Guatemala detained Honduran migrants intending to make their way to the U.S. border and returned them to Honduras in an unauthorized operation last January, a review by Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee found.

The agents were stationed in Guatemala, along with other countries across Latin America, to help train local police in counter narcotics and other efforts. They are strictly prohibited by the State Department, which provides their funding and oversees their efforts, from…