World News U.S. Caps Worst Week With More Than 99,000 New Daily Cases By The New York Times 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 11 The number set a global record. At least 1,200 counties in the nation qualify as a virus “hot spot.” Here’s the latest. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments