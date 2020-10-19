U.S. Charges Six Russian Intelligence Officers With Hacking

WASHINGTON—Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against six Russian intelligence officers accused of engaging in some of the most destructive cyberattacks of recent years, including operations that knocked out Ukraine’s energy grid, exposed emails from the French president’s party and damaged global systems in the costly 2017 NotPetya attack.

The prolific hacking unit within Russia’s military intelligence service, known as the GRU, has previously been linked by U.S. authorities to the cyber interference operations during the…