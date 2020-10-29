U.S. consulate opens application for academy for women entrepreneurs 

The United States Consulate General in Lagos has announced a call for applications for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a U.S. Government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world.







For the second annual AWE, 120 female entrepreneurs from across southern Nigeria will be selected to receive virtual and in-person training and mentoring. Also, 20 female returnees will be selected to take part in the program as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration plan for returned migrants.







During the intensive programe scheduled to run from November 2020 to March 2021, successful applicants will receive lessons on business management, network with like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors, and learn the practical skills required to create and run successful and sustainable businesses.







United States Consulate Acting Public Affairs Officer, Jennifer Foltz, explained that the goal of the program is to teach women around the world to become successful entrepreneurs.







According to her, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economy, the U.S. Consulate General aims to work with the AWE participants to develop their businesses.







Leading local business leaders will help facilitate the workshops. In addition, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.







The program is held in partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation. Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Studios Foundation, Ms. Inya Lawal, said: “We are excited that the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has partnered with us for the second time to implement this program. With the challenges and opportunities, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, a lot more women are looking for new ways to pivot their businesses, and AWE is on the lookout for such women.”







Female entrepreneurs interested in participating can apply at no cost by filling out the application form via shorturl.at/bqGT6. Application closes on November 8, 2020.