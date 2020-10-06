U.S., Japan, India and Australia Strengthen Ties to Counter China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia pledged to uphold territorial sovereignty and freedom of navigation as rising tension between the countries and China draws them closer to counter Beijing’s expansionist ambitions.

On a visit to Tokyo limited to less than 24 hours because of President Trump’s illness with Covid-19, Mr. Pompeo also met Japan’s new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, before talks with his three counterparts in the four-nation group known as the Quad.

Mr. Pompeo highlighted the object of U.S. concern: the Chinese Communist Party.

“As partners in this Quad, it is more critical now than ever that we collaborate to protect our people and partners from the CCP’s exploitation, corruption and coercion. We see it in the South and East China Seas, the Mekong, the Himalayas, the Taiwan Strait,” Mr. Pompeo said.

China had no immediate reaction to the gathering, but last month Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui described the Quad as “an anti-China front line, also known as the mini NATO” during a speech. He added that it reflected “the cold war mentality of the U.S.”