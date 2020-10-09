U.S. offers $5 million reward for the arrest of a former Venezuelan official

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:16 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 17:16 EDT, 8 October 2020

The United States government has offered a $5 million reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a former Venezuelan government official accused of money laundering and international drug trafficking.

Samark López, who is on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Most Wanted List, had been designated as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control [OFAC] on February 13.

A joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations’ divisions in New York and Miami led to the indictment of the Caracas native in March 2019 and March 2020 in the Southern District of New York for violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Kingpin Act.

The 46-year-old was also indicted by the Southern District of Florida for conspiracy to commit money laundering in September 2019.

The United States government is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Samark López, who is on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Most Wanted List. The 46-year-old is accused of aiding Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime with money laundering and international drug trafficking

‘HSI New York’s El Dorado Task Force is uniquely qualified to investigate complex, international money laundering and other serious financial crimes,’ said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tony H. Pham.

‘Working with our law enforcement partners around the country and around the world, we will continue to safeguard our financial systems from international corruption that enriches the coffers of dictators and their cronies. This designation is a clear message – corruption stops at our border.’

The OFAC said López allegedly played a role in ‘providing material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of…international narcotics trafficking activities’ for the regime of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro.

López served as the purported ‘key frontman’ for Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela’s Minister of Industries and National Production and was responsible for overseeing business plannings and financial dealings which led to a windfall profits which lined up El Aissami’s pockets.

President Donald Trump’s administration has issued a wide range of sanctions aimed at weakening the Maduro regime.

The U.S. has also offered a $15 million bounty for Maduro for drug trafficking along with 14 other current and former government officials.

There are also rewards of $10 million being offered for information leading to the arrest of Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly; Hugo Carvajal, former Director of Military Intelligence; and El Aissmai, who once served as Vice President.

Narcotics agents in the Dominican Republic were helped by DEA officers in May 2019 in raiding two homes, including an $18 million mansion, owned by Samark López

Dominican authorities confiscated a collection of 30 watches (pictured) while searching a mansion owned by Samark López

Former general Cliver Alcalá, who fled the regime two years ago, turned himself in to Colombian authorities in March before he was extradited to the United States.

In May 2019, the authorities in the Dominican Republic raided an $18 million mansion owned by López.

According to the Dominican Republic Attorney General’s office, narcotic officers on the Caribbean island and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency also investigated a separate home owned by the fugitive businessman.

Agents seized $25,000 USD and 18,000 euros in cash along with three SUVs and a collection of 30 luxury watches and jewelry.

Miami-based Peruvian journalist Jaime Bayly said at the time the lavish home was purchased by López and El Aissami.