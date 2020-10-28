World News

U.S. Opposes Pick to Lead WTO, Riling Member Nations

By
0
us.-opposes-pick-to-lead-wto,-riling-member-nations
Views: Visits 0

The U.S. opposed the selection of former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the World Trade Organization’s new leader, officials said Wednesday, the latest Trump administration challenge to the body.

Ms. Okonjo-Iweala was poised to become the WTO’s first female leader after gaining the support of most WTO member states. But as her nomination moved forward at a meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. became the sole remaining country to voice opposition to her appointment. Dozens of governments swiftly spoke out against…

Niger bans processions, protests

Previous article

COVID-19: Ogun governor orders full reopening of businesses, others

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News