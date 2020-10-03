U.S. to Investigate Vietnam for Currency Manipulation

The Trump administration is launching an investigation into the trade practices of Vietnam, faulting the country for currency practices and invoking the same trade law the U.S. used in imposing sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative Friday evening said it would pursue an investigation into Vietnam’s “acts, policies, and practices that may contribute to the undervaluation of its currency and the resultant harm to U.S. Commerce.”

The USTR cited its authority under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974—the same legal justification that allowed the Trump administration to impose tariffs on around $370 billion a year of imports from China, the primary tool used in a U.S.-China trade face-off that has lasted more than two years.

In a statement, the USTR also said it would investigate Vietnam’s import and use of illegally harvested or traded timber. The investigation into lumber could be limited in scope. Lumber is an input in Vietnam’s burgeoning furniture manufacturers, but it isn’t a factor for Vietnam’s large textile or technology industries. An investigation into currency practices, however, potentially affects many items imported to the U.S. from Vietnam.

The Vietnam Trade Office in the U.S. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.