U.S. urges peaceful poll

By Vincent Ikuomola Abuja

The United States of America has urged parties, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a peaceful and credible election on Saturday.

In a statement by the embassy in Abuja, the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, enjoined stakeholders to take steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people.

She said her country remained committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership.

“The United States urges stakeholders to continue to work toward a free, fair, transparent and peaceful election in Ondo State.

“We reiterate our hope that participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties and security services will take steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo State.

“The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries,” the statement said.