 uche-elendu-counts-her-losses-after-hoodlums-broke-into-her-shop

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

While many Lagosians are busy thanking their lucky stars that their investments were not vandalised after hoodlums capitalised on the peaceful #ENDSARS protest to destroy and loot people’s property, delectable actress, Uche Elendu was not very lucky.

The 33-year old actress is currently in pain after looters broke into her shop at Penny Mall, Lekki, Lagos, carting away with N50 million worth of goods.

Sharing her pitiable story with NollyNow, via WhatsApp, Elendu said the looters did not leave anything for her, including the furniture in her shop.

According to the delectable actress, the hoodlums attacked the security guard at the shop and broke his head.

“The incident happened today(Wednesday). Only the security man was at the premises and he is currently at the hospital because they broke his head. My shop is at Penny Mall, Lekki, in Lagos.

“I do not know the time it happened because I was not there. I just got the information this evening. What I have there is worth over N50 million.

“They didn’t leave even the shop furniture. They made away with everything, all the electronics, the shoes, waist trainers, weight loss products, bags, virgin hair, jewellery, lingerie everything,” she said.

Elendu, who early this month commissioned her multimillion naira water project and health centre, which she constructed for her people in Echiele, in Isikwuato Local Government Area of Imo State as a way of giving back to her society, first broke the sad news on her Instagram page.

“I was still trying to get myself to recover from the heartbreak of innocent lives lost yesterday (Tuesday’s Lekki Tollgate killings), now my hard work and investment is gone, looted by the same people we are fighting for.

“They took all my years of struggling and hard work from me. Everything. I thank God for my life. Posterity will judge all of them,” the Imo State-born actress wrote.

