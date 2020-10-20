UCL may be changed to Final-8 mini-tourney

Our Reporter

UEFA is ready to confirm end of season tournaments to find the winners of its three European competitions.

The success of July’s ‘one-off’ knockout tournaments, with Champions League quarter-final stages onwards played in Portugal, and Europa League in Germany has prompted UEFA’s way forward. The organisation’s President Aleksander Ceferin suggested that a ‘final four’ concept, with the semis and finals played out in a series of one-off ties, was the most likely option.

However, any format alterations will be on hold until the end of the next three-year TV contract cycle in 2024.