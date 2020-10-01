UCLDraw: Messi to face Ronaldo in group stage

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be reignited in the group stage of this season’s Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday’s draw which took place in Geneva.

Between Messi and Ronaldo, they have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or and many would want to see them go head-on especially as Ronaldo has since left the LaLiga for life in Serie A.

Joining the two heavyweights, Barcelona and Juventus, in Group G are Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine, and Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

In some of the other interesting pairings, the beaten 2020 finalists, Paris Saint-Germain, will have a chance for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted them in the last 16 two seasons ago.

The French Club will also come up against RB Leipzig in Group H as well as Istanbul Basaksehir which parades Nigerian midfielder Azubike Okechukwu

For former champions Liverpool, they are in Group D where they are pitched against four-time winners Ajax, Atalanta, and group-stage first-timer Midtjylland that also have some Nigerians players in their team.

Chelsea on their part are in Group E alongside 2019/20 Europa League winners Sevilla and two Champions League group stage new boys in Krasnodar and Rennes.

Last season’s quarter-finalists, Manchester City, were put in Group C alongside Porto, Olympiacos, and the only French side to win the Champions League, Marseille.

Full group stage draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir