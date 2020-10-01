UEFA Champions League Draw (LIVE UPDATES): Bayern, Liverpool, others get opponents

Defending champions Bayern Munich and 31 other teams will today know who their opponents will be in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Already, the 32 teams in contention have been seeded with Bayern and Europa League champions, Sevilla, leading the line in Pot 1.

In Pot 2, Barcelona and Manchester City who made it as far the quarter-final last season are the top guns there.

Interestingly, Nigerian players have a presence across all the Pots; except Pot 3 that houses the likes of Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

Zaidu Sanusi is in Pot 1 with FC Porto, while Odion Ighalo is in Pot 2 with Manchester United.

Istanbul Basaksehir and Midtjylland in Pot 4 both have Nigerian players in their books.

Among other rules for Thursday’s draw, teams in the same pot cannot play each other same way teams from the same country cannot be squared against each other except in the knockout stages of the competition.

Germany, England, Italy, and Spain have the highest representation with four teams respectively in the pool, while France and Russia have three clubs each flying their flags in this UCL group stage.

Live Updates of the draws that will commence by 4 p.m.

Here is the full seeding of teams

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, PSG, Zenit St Petersburg, FC Porto

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Olympiacos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencvaros.

The draw ceremony officially underway in Geneva

The UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin speaks on how the organisation was able to surmount the challenges to complete last season’s Champions League

The evening starts with the President’s Award which will be going to African soccer legend Didier Drogba

Drogba is been celebrated for his on an off-the-pitch contribution ..The Ivorian is the first African and indeed the first non-European to win this prestigious award

Drogba to assist with the draw alongside former Chelsea teammate Florent Malouda

Malouda speaks on the historic Chelsea 2012 UEFA Champions League triumph

Drogba opens up on how he told Mourinho to sign Malouda .. Great Memories

More awards are to be given this evening for men and women…

Best Goalkeeper Award Men – Manuel Neuer



Best Goalkeeper Award Women- Sarah Bouhaddi

The rules for the draw are been repeated for clarity once more

First team drawn is defending Champion, Bayern Munich in Group A

Real Madrid, 13-time champions, drawn in Group B

Group A: Bayern Munich

Group B: Real Madrid

Group C: FC Porto

Group D: Liverpool

Group E: Sevilla

Group F: FC Zenith

Group G: Juventus

Group H: PSG

The next award for the evening is for the Best Defender

Best Defender Men: Joshua Kimmich

