uefa-europa-league:-osimhen-to-start-as-napoli-eyes-comeback

By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is expected to start as two of the most in-form teams on the continent, Real Sociedad and Napoli, clash tonight for the first time in UEFA competition in Europa League Group F.

Sociedad moved above Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings after Mikel Oyarzabal’s brace helped earn a 4-1 victory over Huesca at the weekend, while Napoli beat Benevento to sit second in Serie A.

Napoli will be hoping to bounce back from a shock home defeat on the opening day of their European campaign by gaining points at the Anoeta.

Osimhen was on the pitch for 66 minutes as the Italian giants were shocked by AZ Alkmaar, losing 1-0 at San Paolo – despite having 73% possession – to end the Partenopei’s six-match home winning run in Europa League group stage matches while an injury-time strike from substitute Jon Bautista gave Real a dramatic 1-0 victory at Croatian side Rijeka.

After four successive seasons in the Champions League, Napoli returned to the Europa League group stage, courtesy of winning the Coppa Italia via a shoot-out victory against Juventus, and are surely aiming to win it.