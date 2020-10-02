Uganda: EC Extends Deadline for Nomination of Mayors, Councilors

The Electoral Commission has extended the period for nomination of candidates aspiring for positions in the Local government councils for four days.

According to a statement released by the Electoral commission’s spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, the extension is as a result of high numbers of aspirants at the nomination centres.

“In accordance with the powers vested in the Commission under Section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act, the Electoral Commission has taken a decision to extend the nomination exercise,” the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said in the statement.

The nomination exercise for those aspiring to take positions in the Local Government councils had initially been scheduled to end on October 1, 2020. With the extension, the exercise will now close on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The nomination of Local government candidates including councillors, division mayors and Lord mayors of 146 districts/cities across the country commenced on September 21, 2020.

In Kampala, the exercise has been characterized by heavy police presence to ensure it goes smoothly.

The Police deployed heavily at the Electoral Commission regional offices, in Kampala, ahead of the nomination of three candidates vying for the Kampala Lord Mayoral position on Wednesday.

However, the nomination exercise will continue to be conducted at the venues indicated below, during the said, beginning at 9.00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 pm on each day.

District/City Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd – 5th October 2020 at the respective district headquarters.

Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October 2020 at the respective district headquarters·

Sub County/Town//Municipal Div., Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October 2020 at the respective County headquarters