Ugwuanyi inducted into ESUT’s peace institute

Our Reporter

ENUGU State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been inducted as the first Fellow of the Institute of Peace, Conflict and Development Studies (IPCDS) of the State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.

Speaking during the induction, the Director of IPCDS, Prof. Felix Asogwa, said the governor was a unanimous choice of the institute based “on account of Your Excellency’s sterling qualities and achievements in Enugu State, since 2015, especially in the area of peace-building”.

Asogwa said the induction was the first of its kind since the inception of the institute.

The director noted that Ugwuanyi’s administration “has been the most friendly and peaceful administration ever in Enugu State”.

Ugwuanyi, who delightfully accepted the fellowship award, pledged his support to the goals of the institute.

The governor promised to live up to the highest ideals expected of him as a fellow of the body.