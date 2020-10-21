ugwuanyi-most-youth-friendly-governor,-says-nans

Our Reporter

STUDENTS from the 36 states of the federation have described Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the most youth-friendly governor in Nigeria.

They said: “There is no governor that is as student-friendly as your esteemed person.”

The students spoke when the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) visited Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to formally present to him their National President, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe.

Ilogebe is the first indigene of Enugu State to occupy the exalted office of the students’ leadership in the country.

Presenting the national president, the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Abukakar Gambo Mohammed from IBB University, Lapai, described the governor as a hardworking, visionary, peaceful, humble and accommodating leader.