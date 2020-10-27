ui-dons-reiterate-call-for-state-police

As the police count its losses to the #EndSARS protests across the country, some academic have re-echoed the clamour for state police as a way out of unending insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Oyo State, a security scholar at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, said: “More than ever before, the #EndSARS protests have made the clamour for state police imperative in Nigeria. For long, the practice of national police as enshrined in the constitution under the exclusive list makes it not workable given many dynamics as they affect national security.

“The agitations against police violence as recently witnessed would have been less rife, provided grassroots policing was practised. Thus, more than ever before, the current national police should be dismembered into state police structure. This is in tandem with best practices globally”.

Prof. Osisioma Nwolise, a retired professor of Political Science at UI, said: “This is the best time for state police. I gave my lecture on state police in 2012. State police is part and parcel of federations. If we had state police, SARS would not have degenerated to the way it was, because we are talking about supervision.”

However, the Head of Department of Political Science, UI, and public affairs analyst, Prof. Remi Ayede, said state police is not the issue at stake.

Ayede emphasised that with different and conflicting statements arising on the looted palliatives from governors, they could not be entrusted with state police, saying: “If the state governments could be irresponsible in a matter like this, how can we then be talking about state police. If they were in charge, probably they would have muzzled the demonstrations in their various states.”

