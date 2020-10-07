UI SSANU, NASU vow to welcome new Vice Chancellor with strike

Urge members to disregard query by bosses

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), University of Ibadan (UI) Chapter, yesterday, vowed to welcome the incoming Vice Chancellor of the institution with strike, saying that they will continue agitations until their needs are met.

The union had on Monday commenced their 14-day warning strike, heeding the directive of the joint action committee on commencement of the warning strike.

The UI SSANU Chairman, Wale Akinremi, stated this while addressing members of the unions at the congress held at the university. Akinremi, who spoke in company of NASU UI Chairman, Malachy Etim; NASU Chairman of University College Hospital (UCH), Akinlolu Akinlade; South-West National Deputy President of SAANU, Alfred Jimoh and others, said: “We are here to continue with our protest as regard the strike that commenced on Monday through the national directive of our JAC of NASU and SAANU on maltreatment of our members in terms of payment of salaries and allowances and others.

“We are going to welcome the incoming VC with strike. We are on strike presently. The outgoing vice chancellor and his administration have done nothing to embrace peace. As the head of the institution, the VC is not doing anything to make sure there is peace. He is not interested. What we are saying is that since he has a plan to hand over a fractured, factionised system and heated environment to the incoming vice chancellor, we are going to welcome the new VC with strike. We are on strike and the case is before the court of law. We are not restrained by any court and it is not a threat. It is a reality. We are locking up all the places.”

Meanwhile, other leaders at the congress urged members not to be afraid of query they might get from their bosses because of the strike.