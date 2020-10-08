UK’s National Trust cuts 1,300 jobs

UK heritage and conservation charity the National Trust on Thursday said it will cut 1,300 jobs because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts, which represent just over one tenth of its workforce, come as the organisation looks to make annual savings of £100 million ($130 million, 110 million euros).

In July it warned 1,200 jobs could go and after consultations, now says it will make 514 compulsory redundancies while 782 others would take voluntary redundancy.

The cuts should help the trust make some £59 million savings a year. A further £41 million in annual costs will be saved in areas such as travel, office expenses, and marketing overheads.

“This is a very painful time for so many organisations, businesses and communities,” said National Trust director-general Hilary McGrady.

“No leader wants to be forced into announcing any redundancies but coronavirus means we simply have no other choice if we want to give the charity a sustainable future.”

The National Trust was founded 125 years ago and manages countryside, coastline, historic monuments and houses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More than three months of lockdown earlier this year forced many sites to close to visitors, and the organisation was forced to freeze recruitment and dip into its reserves.