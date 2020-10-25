umahi-advocates-state-conference-to-calm-youth-restiveness

• Hoodlums Loot Palliative Items In Kaduna, Ilorin



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, at the weekend, called for both National and State conferences to address agitation of youths and other challenges facing the country.

Umahi made the plea while inspecting public facilities destroyed by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest in the state, adding that the conference will go a long way in calming the current youth restiveness in the country.

Meanwhile, an attempt by some youths to raid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration palliative warehouse has been foiled by the Nigeria Police.

The said FCTA palliative warehouse is located at the FCTA Arts and Culture building, UTC Area 11, Abuja. Speaking to The Guardian on the purported gunshots that rock Abuja Market palliative warehouse, the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tiijani Aliyu, assured residents of the territory that palliative items in various stores across the territory are safe and secured, as security agents are being deployed to man strategic areas.

Security agencies in Kwara State have also confirmed the arrest of some miscreants who allegedly took part in looting of private malls and destruction of public property in Ilorin, on Friday night and yesterday morning.

Hoodlums, also yesterday, broke into a property allegedly belonging to a serving Commissioner in charge of Planning and Budget Commission, Kaduna State, Thomas Gyang, where the unspecified quantity of palliative items were carted away.

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Emmanuel Shior, has, however, debunked as baseless and mischievous the claims in some sections of the media that the agency is hoarding palliatives meant for distribution to the poor.

Shior in a signed statement made available to The Guardian said, the agency is no longer in custody of palliatives as what was in their custody have since been distributed to the 23 councils of the state as directed by Governor Samuel Ortom.