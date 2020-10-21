umahi-condemns-attack-on-police-stations,-imposes-24-hours-curfew-in-ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, says residents who do not wear face masks will be caned.

The Ebonyi state governor David Umahi has condemned the attacks on police stations and the destruction of government infrastructures by hoodlums and cultists.

The governor condemned the attacks during a live broadcast at government house, in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Governor Umahi stated that the peaceful protest by the youths have been infiltrated by hoodlums and cultists who now started to burn properties of innocent citizens and government structures noting that the protesters have been peaceful in their conduct but regrets that the hoodlums have hijacked the protest.

He stressed that the security agencies in the state have sustained injuries from the attacks maintaining that they have exercised great patience and wisdom in handling the issue at stake.

The state governor, therefore, called on the security agencies to block all the borders of the state as he hereby imposes a 24hours curfew effect from 7pm today in order to protect lives and properties.