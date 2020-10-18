Umahi denies defecting to APC

David Umahi. Photo: THENIGERIANVOICE

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday, denied a report that he had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he was still a PDP member.







A member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, had in a statement he personally signed, confirmed that Governor Umahi had joined APC.

Reports, however, had it that Umahi defected to APC after meeting several party leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, late Friday.

Ogah, the only National Assembly member from Ebonyi State, who was elected on the APC platform, while reacting to the development, described it as “a bold step and move in the right direction.”

He urged governors of Abia, Enugu, and Anambra to join APC for stability in the polity and Southeast.

Ogah said: “Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC, is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to reap the dividends of democracy. I am calling on other Southeast governors to toe Umahi’s line. We have to be at the centre. We have to join mainstream politics for the overall development of our zone and the country in general. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. Everybody should join APC to encourage him.”







But Umahi, in his personal reaction, said there was no truth in the statement credited to Ogah, stressing: “ I am still in PDP and I remain so.”