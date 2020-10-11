Umahi orders investigation into killing of couple

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple in a farm in Afikpo North local government area of the State by suspected hoodlums.

Hé stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo.

The couple, Mr. Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya, had gone to their farm in the community on Thursday but did return.

This prompted the youths to constitute a search party, leading to the discovery of their dead bodies on their farm on Friday.

Umahi, represented by Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Obiageri Oko Enyim, expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the council, Sunny Nkama, quoted the Governor as describing the dastardly act as the height of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man.

He expressed disbelief that in the 21st century such a barbaric act could be perpetrated.

Umahi assured the government was determined to identify the perpetrators and prosecute them in accordance with the law

He assured the bereaved family and the community that security agencies were neck deep into full investigations with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of the couple and bring the perpetrators to justice no matter how highly placed.

The Chairman reaffirmed the determination of Governor Umahi and the state government to provide the enabling environment for the safeguard of lives and property of all Ebonyians and non Ebonyians residents in the state.

While commiserating with the deceased family, she disclosed her passionate commitment to the upkeep of the three children the couple left behind.