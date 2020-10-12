Umahi orders probe of Ebonyi couple’s killing

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

EBONYI STATE Governor David Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple on a farm in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor ordered the probe during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo.

Mr Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya were killed on Thursday.

Their bodies were discovered by a youth search party on Friday.

Umahi, represented by Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Obiageri Oko Enyim expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing of the couple

A statement by spokesman of the council Sunny Nkama quoted the chairman as saying that the state would apprehend the killers and bring them to book.

The chairman reportedly said Governor Umahi condemned the killing of the couple, assuring residents that the state is determined to provide adequate security for the people.

Chairman of the council said she was committed to the upkeep of the couple’s children.