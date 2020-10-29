‘Unbranded cooking oil is dangerous to health’

By Adekunle Yusuf

TO save Nigerians from dangers associated with unbranded cooking oil, Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar brand, has launched a campaign in Lagos to sensitise the public on the health risks of consuming unbranded oil. Tagged “Less is More,” the campaign aims at sensitising the general public on the inherent dangers in the consumption of adulterated cooking oil in a country blessed with healthier and affordable options, said the Category and Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Dania.

Speaking on the rationale behind “Less is More” campaign, Popoola-Dania said smart living entails healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system in the virus era. “We are living in a time when now more than ever we are more conscious of our health. The COVID-19 Pandemic has clearly reiterated the need for healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system. Therefore, while we are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contacting and spreading the virus, it is equally important that we pay close attention to what we consume.”

According to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), unbranded vegetable oil is unsuitable for consumption because of their negative health implications. Heart diseases are some of the problems associated with consumption of unbranded oil due to high cholesterol content and other fattening agents in them.

According to the Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, any vegetable oil found to be contaminated by interference with any additive may contain high cholesterol and work against the normal flow of the body, thereby blocking heart vessels and leading to sluggishness of blood movement. “Study has shown us that many people are unaware of these dangers, while many simply consider these unbranded oils more affordable. It was for these and many more reasons we started the “Less is More” campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of consuming unbranded oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption by providing them with a tested, certified, trusted and recommended alternative.

“Also, Nigerians need to be more aware of the fact that quantity is not always quality as this is one of the major reasons majority patronise unbranded oil – more volume and cheaper; unfortunately this is not correct as they unknowingly spend more in the long-run,” she said.