UNDP launches cash transfer in Kano

Our Reporter

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Kano State Government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (FMHDS) has launched an unconditional cash transfer project largely funded by the Government of Japan and the European Union (EU).

The project worth N 2.95 billion ($7,700,000) is implemented under the Nigeria One UN COVID-19 response.

It seeks to alleviate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the poor and vulnerable and strengthen the resilience of communities in Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State deeply impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the European Union (EU) Ambassador H.E Ketil Karlsen, and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Mohamed Yahya witnessed the kick-off in Kano.

Over 9,600 will benefit from the project in Kano, which is one of the five burdened states by COVID-19.

Not less than 2,500 small to medium-sized (SMEs) will also receive cash grants for their businesses and start-ups to support business continuity.

Ganduje said: “We increasingly understand that the COVID-19 pandemic is more than just a health crisis, which will make achieving the SDGs more challenging than ever before.

“Against this backdrop, the Government of Kano is collaborating with all partners, including the UNDP, to focus on key areas – good health systems and the fight against hunger- to ensure our people achieve well-being and economic prosperity.”

Yahya said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has created a multi-sector human development crisis. For the first time since its introduction in 1990, the Human Development Index is projected to decline globally.

“However, it is in this historic context that we must work together to recommit our support towards achieving an inclusive, prosperous, and equitable nation for all people.”

The EU head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS Ambassador, Ketil Karlsen, noted: “The COVID-19 pandemic presents a risk but also an opportunity to make an impactful change and has shown us that investing in human capital is now more important than investing in physical infrastructure.

“We must continue to work together, as history will reflect how we supported the most vulnerable at the height of this crisis.”

Farouq said: “We are excited about this partnership with the UNDP and the Kano State Government which demonstrates to Nigerians, and indeed the global community, our determination in supporting not only initiatives that will bring immediate relief, but also ones that ensure long-term growth and recovery from the effects of this pandemic.”

Orelope-Adefulire noted: “We will continue to reiterate our national commitment to the implementation of the SDGs by ensuring our initiatives and these types of rigorous partnerships with the UNDP, reach every sector of the Nigerian economy – all 774 local governments – so no one is left behind.”