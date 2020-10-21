uneasy-calm-in-parts-of-ibadan,-as-schools,-banks-shut-down

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The reign of hoodlums and anarchy continued unhindered in some places in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city early Wednesday morning.

Places including Molete, Idi Arere, Beere, Oje, Challenge, Ojoo, Iwo Road, Idi-Ape, among others saw hoodlums taking over the streets and major roads by putting roadblocks on the road to prevent commuters access.

While some areas like Iyana Church, Monatan, Bank- Olodo, Oki, Alakia, Isebo among others just saw the hoodlums hindering people from going about their normal businesses, the situation was not the same in other areas which saw hoodlums taking advantage to exploit money from road users.

Challenge, Iwo Road, Elebu junction, Orita Aperin, Lagos-Ibadan Express Road, Old-Ife Road, are also on lockdown with hoodlums putting road blocks on the road and making mobility difficult.

Many streets, adjourning routes and link roads are also being blocked to restrict vehicular and human movement.

Road blocks were also stationed around Wema, Iwo Road, Ibadan-Ife Express Road, Ologuneru, Iddo but no report of violence.

At some of the road blocks were the hoodlums held sway, motorcycle operators were tolled N50, commercial cabs N200 while private cars pay N100 before being allowed to pass through the roadblock.

Orita Aperin, Muslim, Olorunsogo, Odinjo, were also peaceful even though there were obstructions and roadblocks. The situation improved from what obtains on Tuesday.

Sources hinted that places include Iddo, Ibarapa, Oyo Town, and other parts of the state were peaceful without any form of protest on Wednesday.

Many residents and private business owners in Ibadan stayed indoor for fear of uncertainty of the protesters.

In line with government directive, all schools were shut.

Most banks also offered skeleton services in the early parts of the day with many of them shutting down before noon.

Many shops and businesses also did not open.

People who could not help but go out had harrowing experience finding their way around while many decided to go out in private cars.

The few commercial bus and motorcycle operators took advantage to increase fare while many of people trekked long distance in their bids to get to their destinations.

It was gathered that providence and swift intervention of the of state security patrol team saved the workers at Radio Nigeria (Amuludun 99.1FM), Moniya from being attack.

But a Toyota Matrix belonging to one of the staff and those of two other people who had businesses within the vicinity were not spared.

The FG-owned media outfit were accusing of reporting attrocities associated with the protest.

A staff of a new generation bank around Agodi-Gate said cash transaction could not be done on Wednesday as non of the attached police security officer reported for duty which made the bank management not bringing out cash.

Pleading annonymity, she said only non- cash transaction including fund transfer were done but that the management resolved to sending all staff home when it was obvious that the security operatives would not turn up at 11am.

She added that although no directive has been issued from the Corporate headquarters in Lagos, many workers have resolved not to show up at work because of the hardship and risk they went through to get to work especially since Monday.

Major roads which are known to be ever busy were deserted as operatives of the State Joint Security Anti-Crime Task Force Team codenamed Operation Burst were seen patrolling the roads and blarring siren to disperse crowd.

Vehicles of Anti-riot police truck were also spotted in Bashorun area with fully armed policemen patrolling.