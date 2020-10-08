Unemployment: Students proffer solutions

Yearly, tertiary institutions churn out graduates into an already-saturated labour market. Sadly, unemployment remains an albatross. However, students have not only decried the situation, but have suggested solutions to the government, report CALEB IJIOMA(AAP) and FADEYI ELIZABETH (IBADANPOLY)

UNEMPLOYMENT has been a recurring decimal in the country. Every year, thousands of students after graduation face a labour market with very limited job opportunities. The Coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Statistics by Tradingeconomics shows that the unemployment rate in Nigeria averaged 12.84 percent from 2006 to this year, reaching an all-time high of 27.10 percent in the second quarter of 2020; with a record low of 5.10 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010. Therefore, about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed.

Students are woried over the scenario. They spoke to CAMPUSLIFE. They, however, proffered solutions to the high unemployment rate in the country.

A 300-level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, Mercy Nduanya, advised the government to improve employment schemes and look into other areas of study.

“The government should improve its employment scheme; other areas of studies should be sought, especially in this new age. Copywriting, scripting, digital marketing, content writing and programming among others can limit over reliance on certificates,” she said.

A HND1 student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Hassan Abdulsalam, blamed the high rate of unemployment on the failure of students to acquire necessary skills while on campus.

He said: “Students fail to network and learn skills while they are on campus; they only focus on the degree. But, without these skills, your degree can’t be helpful. The best way to curb unemployment in Nigeria is for students to network with the right people (persons within the same field with experience and exposure) while on campus and learn new skills (digital and vocational) to be independent”

Similarly, Mariam Ogunbote, a student of Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic (AAPOLY), Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, spoke on the need for youths and students to create jobs for themselves. “The rate of unemployment is alarming and at the same time an eye-opener for students. I think one of the major causes is people relying and waiting on someone to create jobs for them. I feel youths and students should channel their efforts into creating employment for themselves. Learn a skill, or venture into a business and I am sure unemployment rate will decrease drastically if everyone has that mindset.”

Faith Odediran, a 300-level Mass Communication student of University of Ilorin canvasses a slash in the salaries and allowances of government officials to aid government in job creation.

“I think Nigeria is so blessed and youths should not be struggling to be gainfully employed. However, there should be a reduction in salaries of government officials. If the government can do that, then the money can be used to create more job opportunities for youths and graduates,” she said.

Fisayo Adetunji, a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (AAU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, noted that the rapid growth in population, corruption and lack of quality education were major factors responsible for unemployment.

“Increase in population is leading to the increase in joblessness. Corruption can also be blamed for the high rate of unemployment in our country. A corrupt government can abuse power to control profitable industries, mismanage funds and resources that can be used to create more jobs.

“For unemployment to be reduced, the government needs to reform the educational sector, increase the fight against gender discrimination and encourage family planning programmes,” he said.

For Loveth Odoh, a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, unemployment could be reduced by retiring those who were due for retirement.

She said: “We have a bad economy that is caused by the inability of our government to make good use of our resources to create employment. The government is not doing well and the private sector is trying very hard to retain workers. At some point, if they can no longer cope, they will have to lay their workers off, thereby adding to the number of unemployed in the society.

“The government should make sure those that are due for retirement get retired to free up space for unemployed ones.”

For Happiness Okon, a student of the University of Benin, entrepreneurship should be encouraged among youths. She enjoined the government to provide quality education and create an enabling environment for business.

“Well, I believe solutions are already coming up as most young people are venturing into entrepreneurship. If our leaders can provide quality education, good infrastructure and create industrial-friendly environment, the rate of unemployment will be reduced,” she noted.

Oludare Adewale, HND 2 Marketing student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, decrying the situation and the struggle to be a graduate in Nigeria, noted that the government should endeavour to create enough jobs for graduates and citizens.

He said: “It is really saddening that students spend four years or more in school, with stress, after spending much. Then, there is the belief that, at the end of everything, a good job awaits to compensate for those years.

“Unfortunately, the jobs are not there. Youths no longer see education as a key to success; that is why they would rather go through dubious means to get rich. The government should try to provide more job opportunities for graduates.”

Samuel Omoboriowo, an ND 1 student of Mass Communication,The Polytechnic, Ibadan, says the government should take the blame for unemployment as a result of bad leadership and unfavourable policies.

He said: “The high rate of unemployment in Nigeria is quite depressing. It is as a result of bad leadership through the years. What our leaders don’t understand is that an increase in unemployment rate will definitely affect the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If all sectors are doing well more people will be employed and productivity will increase.”

Expert speaks

An entrepreneur, Essang Rawlings, want the government to provide an enabling environment for small-scale businesses to thrive and boost the economy.

“Nigerians are adjudged as very enterprising people and when they are given an enabling environment to flourish, they will stimulate the economy through the creation of small and medium-scale business units(SMEs). SMEs play a great role in the economic growth of the country.

“As entrepreneurship continues to evolve, the local economy is stimulated and grown; this then facilitates employment and lessens the burden of job creation on the government. When more people are encouraged to start and manage a business it is tantamount to ensuring that youths are gainfully employed.

“Furthermore, the government will do well if it provides requisite social amenities to aid these businesses to succeed — by providing electricity, water and investing in technology, while also ensuring that critical infrastructures such as good road networks are developed.

“We must continue to push the adoption of critical infrastructure that aids the flourishing of entrepreneurship. The government must ensure that SMEs are supported with grants and loans to help the businesses thrive. Furthermore, we must encourage investment in technology and innovation in entrepreneurship.

He, however, blamed the educational sector for the increase in unemployment.

“Even though the need to create more businesses is evident, many institutions of higher learning still focus on raising employable graduates rather than entrepreneurial ones. So, students typically get into and out of schools with the sole aim of becoming great employees, only to have their dreams shattered, more often than not.

“Without the necessary support systems in schools, students who become entrepreneurs have a slim chance of building truly successful businesses.

“While schools all over the world are developing strong systems to support student entrepreneurs, the typical Nigerian school is still designed for everyone to be full-time students. Student entrepreneurs are frequently perceived as unserious, especially by their lecturers. And not many students can beat the odds and bring their dreams to life in these conditions, even if they can dream,” he said.

Rawlings advised schools to raise students in business and create room for students to gain more practical experience.

“Yet, with the collaborative opportunities that life in a university presents and with advancements in technology, schools should play an active role in raising more successful students in business. This should go beyond taking a mandatory entrepreneurship course that is often boring and taught by inexperienced lecturers.

“Many students need room to experiment and gain practical experience in the area. Nigerian schools must adopt business hubs on campuses, and encourage business incubation and innovations in order to mitigate the many challenges faced by student entrepreneurs,” he added.