uniben-law-class-pioneer-member,-osiyen-makes-case-for-#endsars-in-uk

Pioneer member of University of Benin Law Class, Mrs. Juliet Osaghae Osiyen, protesting against police brutality in Nigeria as part of #EndSars protests in London

Nigerians resident in London have continued to demand an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.

In their numbers, they flooded the major streets in the city, calling global attention to the #EndSars campaign.

The placard-bearing protesters had various inscriptions on their placards, which reflected the state of affairs in the country.

One of them was a pioneer member of University of Benin Law Class, Mrs. Juliet Osaghae Osiyen, whose placard boldly read: Enough is Enough: End Bad Governace Now. ”

Alongside others, she demanded an end to rights abuses by the Police in Nigeria.