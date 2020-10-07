UNICEF commences implementation of ‘Girls-for-Girls’ programme in Adamawa schools

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is set to commence the implementation of ‘Girls-for-Girls’ (G4G) intervention Programme in 275 selected schools in Adamawa State.

Mrs Lydia Maajam, Desk Officer, UNICEF G4G, Adamawa State, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the selected schools are in Hong, Guyuk and Fufore Local Government Areas of the state.

Maajam said that the objectives of the meeting was to enlighten stakeholders on the concept of G4G in schools.

According to her, the meeting is to secure commitment from stakeholders on their support to G4G initiative in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Mairama Dikwa, Education Specialist, UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the right of children, especially girls, to quality education, were guaranteed.

According to her, girls need to play greater role in asserting and exercising their right to education and desire better lives for themselves.

She, therefore, called on stakeholder to support the initiative to ensure successful implementation.

Mr Bashir Tukur, Special Adviser on Basic Education to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, commended UNICEF for its commitment to the development of the Education sector in the state.

Mrs Jiddere Kaibo, Chairperson, High-Level Women Advocate, a non-governmental organisation in Adamawa, called on the state government to provide all necessary support for the implementation of the programme in other Local Government Areas.

“I make clarion call that the strategic plan of education in the state should be made gender-responsive and transformative by removing all barriers to education for girls and women in Adamawa”, she said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.