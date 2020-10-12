Union Bank pledges better services

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to providing simpler, smarter services to its customers.

Prospective customers can open Union Bank accounts at their convenience via the UnionMobile App, or by visiting any of its branches.

The bank has also activated a reward scheme to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary. The bank announced plans to reward its customer base in an Independence promo in the month.

The promo is part of the bank’s efforts to acknowledge and reward Nigerians, and celebrate both new and existing customers during the season.

As part of the campaign, each weekday in October, the first 60 customers to activate their debit cards and spend a minimum of N1,000 will receive a N2,000 reward.

In addition, the promo offers Union Bank customers ‘Independence from charges’, in October, as they will enjoy zero fees on bill payments made via the UnionMobile App or the bank’s USSD Code, *826#.

While unveiling the campaign, the bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Lola Cardoso, said: “Union Bank is excited to give back to her customers through this Independence Promo. This month, as we celebrate Nigeria at 60, it presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter, as we continue to deliver products and services that enable them to achieve their personal and business goals.”