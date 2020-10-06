UNIUYO Gets new Vice-Chancellor

Nyaudoh Ndaeyo has emerged the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO).

Mr Ndaeyo’s appointment was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Aniediabasi Udofia, the Registrar and Secretary, Governing Council of the institution.

Mr Udofia said that the governing council appointed the new vice-chancellor at its special meeting on Monday.

“The Governing Council of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) had, at its special meeting on Monday, approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo as the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“Ndaeyo is a Professor of Farming Systems; holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Farm Systems and a Masters degree in Agronomy both from the University of Ibadan,’’ Mr Udofia said.

He said that prior to his appointment, the new vice-chancellor was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) and immediate past Dean, Faculty of Agriculture.

Mr Ndaeyo is taking over from Prof. Enefiok Essien, who is completing his five-year tenure at the end of November.

The Federal government of Nigeria converted what used to be the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) to a federal university on October 1, 1991, and renamed it the University of Uyo [UNIUYO] (after the capital of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State, where it is located).

The university, according to Wikipedia, inherited students, staff, academic programmes and the entire facilities of the erstwhile University of Cross River State established by the Cross River State government in 1983.

Academic activities commenced during the 1991/92 academic session, with UNIUYO now having 12 faculties, a postgraduate school and a school of continuing education. It also now has a teaching hospital located a few kilometres away from its main campus.

Since its establishment, the university has had five vice-chancellors. They are Professors Fola Lasisi, Akpan Hogan Ekpo, Akaneren Essien, and Comfort Memfin Ekpo, who handed over to the incumbent, Enefiok Essien.

