University of Michigan orders students to stay at home for two weeks as COVID-19 cases spread

Officials at the University of Michigan have ordered students to stay home for two weeks amid a rise in COVID-19 cases as a professor slams the school for its ‘ill-conceived reopening plan’.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the order came in response to ‘COVID-19 cases increasing on campus, and in the region and state’.

In collaboration with the university, the Washtenaw County Health Department issued the 14-day stay in place order ‘for undergraduate students on the Ann Arbor campus effective immediately through at least November 3’.

There are 4,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases among students since the start of the fall semester.

Under the Washtenaw County order, undergraduate students living in on-campus, near-campus or off-campus housing in the Ann Arbor area are required to stay in place and remain in their current designated residence.

University officials said they would also be taking the additional step of moving more undergraduate courses to fully remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.

If students choose to return home due to safety reasons, they will need to remain home for the semester. Students will have to follow university testing and checkout procedures.

Students can still leave their residence to go to medical appointments, vote or volunteer at the polls, religious practices, obtain a COVD-19 test and to get food and other necessities.

Over the weekend, students living at the Markley Hall dormitory were asked not to attend in-person classes as 92 cases were confirmed to that residence hall alone.

An additional 74 cases have been traced back to the West Quad residence hall and the South Quad has reported 84 cases.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the university took to social media about the changes.

‘The university is basically shutting down most in-person activities for undergraduates. It’s basically a concession that the ill-conceived reopening plan didn’t work,’ Bagley wrote.

Students had been brought back to campus for a hybrid semester with many classes online and some in-person instruction.

But like many other colleges, the university started seeing an uptick in cases mainly due to social gatherings.

According to the statement, social gatherings ‘have been identified as the main cause of recent COVID-19 spread on campus, in the surrounding community and the broader region’.

Michigan has recorded more than 166,000 cases with at least 7,386 deaths.