University of Washington professor with amnesia shoots dead his wife because she was ‘abusing me’

By Frances Mulraney For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:03 EDT, 10 October 2020 | Updated: 11:21 EDT, 10 October 2020

A retired University of Washington physics professor is in custody after confessing to shooting dead his wife in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Thomas Jarboe, 75, allegedly shot his wife Kay Saw, 63, in their Bellevue home but told cops he was acting in ‘self-defense’ as she was ‘abusing me’ and ‘destroying me’.

Jarboe, who has advanced Parkinson’s disease and amnesia, was waiting for cops on the porch to hand himself in as they responded to his 911 call, according to KOMO News.

Retired University of Washington professor Thomas Jarboe, 75, allegedly shot dead his wife Kay Saw, 63, in their Bellevue, Washington, home in the early hours of Thursday morning

He told officers that his wife was his caregiver but that he was angered as she hated his children.

‘It was on purpose but in self defense, Jarboe told the 911 operator, stating that he had shot his wife with a 12-gauge shot gun.

‘She has been abusing me, she is my caretaker, and is completely destroying me. She hates all my kids, my kids all hate her,’ he added.

It is not clear if the couple had children together or if they had children with previous partners.

Saw’s body was found inside their home on the 17100 block of 60th street at around 4.30am Thursday.

She has suffered two gunshot wounds.

‘The man came out of the house willingly and turned himself in to the officers,’ police spokesperson Meeghan Black said. ‘When they went inside, they found his wife deceased inside.’

Neighbors have paid tribute to Saw who they said was a ‘hospitable person’.

‘She was very hospitable. Brought fruit over. Befriended my son,’ Mike Hopkins told KOMO News.

Yet he added that something had seemed off with the couple in the past year.

‘We heard the two gun shots,’ he said.

Officers responding to the 911 call found Jarboe waiting on the porch to hand himself in

The former university professor was suffering with advanced Parkinson’s and amnesia

Jarboe, pictured bottom right with students, retired last year and his wife was his caregiver

‘Often times yelling about medications. Not taking medications. Or altercations thereof,’ he added over their arguments.

‘I think everyone in the neighborhood is broken up to say the least. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even imagine what that must be like.’

Jarboe had retired from the University of Washington last year where he worked as a professor of aeronautics and astronautics, an adjunct professor in physics, and a researcher with the University of Washington’s nuclear fusion experiment.

Jarboe said that his caregiver wife was ‘abusing me’ and ‘destroying me’ when cops arrived to their home Thursday morning

He was a well-regarded scientist and had contributed to the likes of CNN.

The University confirmed with KOMO News that he retained the title of professor emeritus when he retired which still allowed him to stay connected to the school.

He did not have any teaching assignments.

Jarboe was due to appear in court Friday but waved his right to his first hearing. A judge set his bail at $2.5million.

He will remain behind bars until his next court hearing later this month.

The motive for the crime is still unclear. Jarboe had no criminal history.

Saw’s death was the fifth domestic violence killing in Bellevue this year.

‘The three years prior to that, we had zero,’ Black said. ‘So, this is extremely unusual.’

The city has also had a 28 percent increase in felony domestic violence assaults.

A local group that works to prevent domestic violence believes it may be as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We think that has everything to do with the COVID pandemic and the fact people are isolated and are at home with abusive partners under increasing stress and isolation,’ said Rachel Krinsky, executive director of LifeWire.